Mumbai: No short-cuts can help you succeed in life, says Sachin Tendulkar

Mumbai: Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar while recalling his early days in cricket gave tips to students about how to achieve success and said there is no short cut way to reach at the peak. Tendulkar, Member of Rajya Sabha was speaking at the release of Marathi version of the book ‘Exam Warriors’ penned by prime minister Narendra Modi. The book was released by the hands of Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao at Raj Bhavan on the occasion of Marathi Language Day.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also present at the function. Tendulkar said, hard work, timely taken lunch and concentration on aim are the major three keys to get success in any examination. He said he had given exams for more than 600 times at the ground during international cricket tournament before millions of spectators. “Several people taught me lesson about how to play, how my strategy failed and many others. But my concentration was clear and hence I reached at this position,” he said. Tendulkar said the book of Modi is motivational and the language is so simple and commonly used by youngsters and hence, students can understand it.