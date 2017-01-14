Mumbai: No relief from traffic for City’s VVIP ward

Mumbai: The road which takes you towards Mumbai’s VVIP and richest area is struggling hard since many years with traffic congestion. The pain of citizens is still not resolved though corporators of leading political parties like Shiv Sena, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have ruled the Malabar Hill constituency.

Traffic congestion and lack of parking facilities have made life miserable for residents.

“Traffic congestion is troublesome and we are helpless especially during peak hours in the morning and evening. This is also the time, when signals are not working,” said Prakash Salvi, one of the residents.

Numerous proposals have been given to provide relief to residents but due to the ongoing Sena-BJP tussle, the project never took off in the BMC. Shantilal Doshi, Congress corporator from ward number 216 said, “Though the Sena Member of Parliament Arvind Sawant and BJP Legislator Mangal Prabhat Lodha represent this constituency, the proposals have not been passed, forget getting implemented. “

Doshi added, “Usually we have seen corporators seeking votes in the name of Narendra Modi in order to pass the important proposals.” The Congress has alleged that the corporators wins seats on this agenda but the citizens end up suffering.

It is a fact that Malabar Hill, Napean Sea Road, Kemp’s Corner and Breach Candy are posh areas of South Mumbai and official bungalows of the Chief Minister and other Ministers are located here. Therefore, a traffic constable is constantly deployed. But the older localities of this constituency like Gamdevi, Girgaum, Chirabazar, Gaiwadi, Goldeol are pathetic in terms of condition of traffic and roads. The roads are encroached upon, there is rampant illegal parking on both sides of the lane and one-way lanes are being breached, despite repeated complaints by residents.

Malabar Hill citizens’ forum president B A Desai while speaking to the Free Press Journal said, “Apart from the traffic, the other issue is encroachment of open spaces. We are shocked to say that it is by BMC officials.”

Earlier, they drafted a road to decongest the bottleneck traffic from Siri Road for which more than 70 trees were to be axed. However, the residents opposed it staunchly. “The motive was to cut the heritage Kamla Nehru Park and we opposed it as the one-way road was going through this garden.”

Meanwhile, the BMC officials have initiated steps to take over Priyadarshani Park, accusing the committee of flouting several rules. Sena corporator Anil Singh said, “We are running a signature campaign to save Priyadarshani Park as BMC has issued a notice to handover the park back. They have alleged that it is being used for commercial purposes however the residents have moved the High Court.” Singh said that BMC was directed to send a proper notice to the committee. “Till date no notice has been sent. But the plots, parks which are under BMC are not managed properly they should assure proper maintenance”

Currently there are 7 corporators from this constituency, three from Sena, two from BJP and two from Congress party. Following the delimitation of ward the seats of corporators have been reduced from seven to six.