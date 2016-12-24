Mumbai: No plans to halt Fast, semi-fast trains at Ram Mandir station

Mumbai: Not all commuters are going to be pleased with the facility of local train services from the newly opened Ram Mandir station, the reason been unavailability of fast train services.

The Railways recently added one more rail station to the Western Railways suburban lines – named Ram Mandir railway station between Jogeshwari and Goregaon. Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu inaugurated the Ram Mandir station on 22 December. The Ram Mandir station is to facilitate commuters who travel for work in this commercial and residential area.

Commuter earlier faced problem to reach offices, as it was very expensive and time consuming to travel from Jogeshwari and Goregaon towards Ram Mandir area (also known as Oishwara).

Apart from other inconveniences like – ticket counter on the first floor, lack of drinking water supply, the commuters will also have to bear with travel via slow train. Usually, Borivali based fast trains, change tracks from Andheri and stop at all stations between Andheri and Borivali.

However, these same semi-fast and fast trains are not halting at Ram Mandir. In fact, the railways have also put a notice on the platforms between Andheri and Borivali – indicating that trains will not be halting at Ram Mandir, along with announcements.

Free Press Journal spoke to a rail officer (DRM) on why semi fast and fast local towards Borivali are not taking a halt at Ram Mandir station, but halt after Andheri at – Jogeshwari, Goregaon, Malad and Kandivali?

The officer said, it is an administration decision. If semi fast trains will halt at Ram Mandir station then the additional time of halting at Ram Mandir station will be wasted causing a delay for trains to reach Borivali station.

“Every 3 minutes trains are running on Western track while diverting on Andheri towards Borivali it will take time. If one train if take half minute to divert and halt at station, the other train also affected”, the officer added.

On questioned, if there were any plans to halt fast trains at Ram Mandir in future?

The officer replied, there is no such plan in future to stop fast or semi fast train at Ram Mandir station as of now.