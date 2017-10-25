Free Press Journal
Mumbai: No more free WiFi at railway stations?

Mumbai: No more free WiFi at railway stations?

— By FPJ Web Desk | Oct 25, 2017 10:24 am
Mumbai: Mumbai railway station’s offer free WiFi services to the commuters at selected stations. However, according to an audit report prepared by the Western Railway(WR).

According to the audit report the people who do not use the train services stand at the entry and exit points of the stations to avail the facility. The report also states that the service should not be made available on the foot over bridge (FOBs) and should be stopped at night.

The report further suggests, free WiFi can be made available only at waiting rooms and near booking counters within the station premises.


According to Hindustan Times, the audit of all railway stations was ordered after the Elphinstone Road station tragedy. The audit is carried to identify problems the commuters are facing, the committee also specifically identified the factors affecting the crowd flow on FOBs and entry and exit points.

According to the Hindustan Times the report has been submitted to the railway board, which will send it to the railway ministry after discussions. The ministry will take the final call on where to provide the service.

