Mumbai: No end to civic woes in B Ward, say residents

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) B ward (Pydhonie, Dongri, Masjid Bandar) has failed to solve some of its major issues despite several complaints being made, alleges Congress corporator Waqarunissa Ansari.

Nitin Devadiga, a Dongri resident, said, “Our ward has the most congested roads and is deliberately ignored by the civic body. There are several hawkers on the roads that add to the traffic congestion. The garbage is allowed to pile up and not cleared for days, later accusing our residents of being unhygienic. Most of all they are not concerned about the inconvenience faced by people.”

Water contamination, increasing number of illegal structures, congested roads and illegal hawkers are some of the major problems faced by the residents of B ward. Sadly, Uday Shirorkar, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of B ward refused to consider contamination as a deciding problem for the area. “We admit the water in this area is contaminated but it is not a major problem. However, unauthorised constructions and illegal hawkers are a major problem and we are trying our best to solve it,” said Shirorkar.

Ansari said that these problems have been continuing from a very long time and despite several complaints made by her, the civic body is unable to solve them. “I have always raised issues of my constituency in the standing committee and the general body meeting.” She added, “I fail to understand why the BMC cannot stop the construction of illegal structures in the first place?”

Following the delimitation of wards, the B ward has been reduced to two constituencies from the previous three. Spread across 2.84sq km, the ward has a floating population of 3 lakh because of some of the major markets situated here. The Mohammad Ali Road, a 13 km stretch and the Eastern Express Highway are the busy roads in this area.

A senior civic official said, “Being a highly populated area, the ward will have 95 polling booths for the upcoming election. Following the demolition of Hancock Bridge, the voters at Indira Nagar will have to take a long route to reach at their respective polling booths because of which we are now planning to setup new polling booths at Indira Nagar as lack of polling booth should not affect the civic elections.”