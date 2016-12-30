Mumbai: No Congress tie-up, NCP announces first list for BMC polls

Mumbai: Ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation election that are slated to be held in 2017, the Nationalist Congress Party on Thursday announced the names of its 45 candidates and their respective constituencies for the civic polls. The party has refused an alliance with the Congress party.

Nawab Malik, NCP spokesperson and former Corporator, said, “There is no proposal from the Congress party for an alliance because of which we have decided to go ahead with announcing the first list. We will be contesting from 200 seats for the forthcoming civic polls and the candidates announced in the first list will not be replaced.”

Out of the 45, six are sitting corporators. At present, NCP has 14 corporators in the civic body.

Rubbishing the claims of having an alliance with the Congress party, an NCP party corprator told the Free Press Journal, “Our strength in the corporation will be known to the Congress in the next Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking about the FIR against state BJP chief Raosaheb Danve for flouting norms of the model code of conduct, the NCP spokesperson quipped that the ruling party has misused both power and money in the municipal council polls and plans to do the same for the forthcoming civic polls.