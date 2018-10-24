Mumbai: Nine men arrested for selling fake products

Mumbai: Mumbai crime branch arrested nine persons on Monday for selling fake products under the brand Gillette. The police had carried out raids at Crawford Market and Super shopping centre at Andheri. The accused, Pankaj Savji Nisar (37), Pankaj Popatlal Jain (38), Mangilal Raghunath Chaudhary (37), Badar Alam Shafique Shaikh (23), Nasir Shaikh (25), Iftikhar Tehzeeb Alam (22), Tabrez Alam Rahimuddin Shaikh (21), Mohammed Arif Pir Mohammed Shaikh (44) and Praveen Govind Phoolwala (62) have been arrested.

According to Dilip Sawant, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime), “Nine men have been arrested on Monday. Based on a tip-off, we carried out raids at Crawford Market and Super shopping centre at Andheri. We have seized shaving kits and razors of Gillette.” The accused were remanded in police custody until Wednesday.

They have been arrested for cheating (Section 420), forgery for the purpose of cheating (Section 468), using a forged document as genuine (Section 471) and common intention (Section 34) of the Indian Penal Code, penalty for selling goods or providing services to which false trade mark or false trade description is applied (Sections 103 and Section 104) of the Trademark Act and provisions as to works of certain international organisations (Section 41) and no right of permitted user to take proceeding against infringement (Section 53) of the Copyrights Act.A First Information Report (FIR) was registered by a representative of the Procter and Gamble company with the DN Nagar police on September 25.