Mumbai: Nine held for rioting, assault on police personnel in Ulhasnagar

Thane: Nine persons, including three brothers, have been arrested on the charges of rioting and assaulting police personnel at Central Police Station in Ulhasnagar in the district, an official said today. The incident took place yesterday when an estranged couple came to the counselling centre at the police station along with their relatives. The counselling centres at the police stations try to mediate between warring couples.

“When the couple was being counselled, an argument broke out between their relatives present there. Some members from both the sides exchanged blows,” Thane police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said. “The policemen and the mediator present there tried to pacify the warring members, but they were also beaten up,” she said.

Members of both the groups also took out knives, but the police managed to overpower them. Soon, more police personnel and beat marshals arrived at the station and caught nine of the accused, the official said adding that as many members managed to flee.

“The woman constable and the mediator sustained injuries in the incident and they are undergoing treatment at a hospital here,” Narkar said. The arrested accused were identified as Samir Changle (24), Sachin Murtadkar (21), Yogesh Murtadkar (24), Rahul Murtadkar (26) (all brothers), Mahesh Karpe (36), Vikas Shirsar (26), Akash Shirsat (24), Bandu Shirsat (36) and Amol Shirsat (28), police said.

They have been booked under various IPC sections including, section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 506 (criminal intimidation). They have also been booked under the Arms Act and section 7 of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, police said adding that a search has been launched to nab the other accused.