Mumbai: Nigerian held with cocaine in Vile Parle

Mumbai: The DN Nagar police arrested a 29-year-old Nigerian with 200 grams of cocaine at Juhu Vile Parle Development (JVPD) bus depot on Saturday evening. The police said the Nigerian, identified as Kedric Odo Bartho, was arrested based on a specific tip-off.

“We were told that a foreign national drug peddler would be coming to sell drugs. We laid a trap and arrested him with 200 grams of cocaine in his possession. He has been staying illegally in India. Further investigations are underway,” said an officer attached to DN Nagar police station. Bartho has been booked under relevant sections of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.