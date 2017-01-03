Mumbai: Nigerian escapes police custody

Mumbai : A 35-year-old Nigerian national, who was brought to Mumbai from Nashik prison for deportation to Nigeria, gave police a slip in the wee hours on Monday.

The escapee has been identified as John Kennedy Chukowa Imeka Okoro, who completed his three years rigorous imprisonment in drug peddling case and was brought to the city on Sunday.

“Okoro was residing illegally in Koparkhairane area of Vashi, was convicted in a drug peddling case and was sent to Nashik jail where he stayed there for three years,” said Mumbai police officer.

“After the completion of his jail term he was brought to Mumbai to complete the process of his deportation,” the officer added.

Okoro was kept at the narcotics cell’s building at Azad Maidan. Around midnight he told a policeman on guard duty that he wanted to go to the toilet. He was allowed to go, but he repeated the request again at around 2:00 am. As nobody accompanied him this time, he apparently jumped from the first floor of the building and ran away, the officer said.

The police guards realised this after some time as he did not return to the lock-up.

A case was registered against him under section 224 of IPC (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) at Azad Maidan police station and manhunt was launched.

The Mumbai police have created several teams to search Okoro. One team has also been sent to Vashi.