Mumbai: NGO gives out 1 lakh condoms to slum-dwellers

Mumbai: In order to observe the World AIDS Days, the Wockhardt Foundation distributed nearly one lakh condoms in various slum pockets across Mumbai. This was a part of the mass awareness drive to create awareness in the need to use condoms since these are key to prevent AIDS.

Actress Pooja Bedi travelled in slum areas like Dharavi, Kherwadi-Bandra, Khar Danda, Juhu Koliwada, Gajdharbandh-Santacruz, Shivaji Nagar-Juhu, to create awareness about the disease. Sir Dr Huz (Huzaifa Khorakiwala), CEO and Trustee, Wockhardt Foundation, said, “Lack of knowledge and awareness about the transmittable disease results in the spurt of disease. Through our initiative, we aim to spread awareness among masses and promote the use of a condom to avoid this infectious disease.”

He further added that HIV-AIDS has an undefined impact on the society, both as an infectious disease and as a great source of discrimination. It is also due to non-availability of any drug or vaccine to treat or prevent the disease completely.

On the occasion, Pooja Bedi said, “I have been an active advocate for AIDS and HIV awareness over twenty-five years. Being the first celebrity model for Kamasutra condoms in 1991, I have always supported safe sex. I am delighted to support Wockhardt Foundation and its partners in distributing one lakh condoms on World AIDS Day to support safe sex and create awareness.”

In the past two decades, worldwide there has been a decrease in the number of people newly infected by HIV. According to World Health Organization (WHO), there were 36.7 million people living with HIV in 2016. And positively, lesser people have been infected newly with HIV- lesser than it has ever been since 1991. Furthermore, it adds, the global HIV epidemic has claimed fewer lives in 2015 which is, lower than it ever was.

According to UNAIDS report, at the end of 2016, India had 2.1 million people living with HIV. “More than 18 million people were receiving ART in mid-2016,” said official. To eradicate the disease certain precautionary measures need to be taken like: avoiding direct contact with HIV infected fluids- blood, semen, pre-seminal fluids, rectal fluids, vaginal fluids, and breast milk; avoiding multiple sexual partners, using clean, sterile needles and timely medical care if pregnant and use of condoms.