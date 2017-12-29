Mumbai: NGO Awaaz Foundation activist demands ‘no honking’ at Nargis Dutt Road

Mumbai: Awaaz Foundation activist Sumaira Abdulali has written to civic commissioner Ajoy Mehta to declare and notify the area from Reshma Apartments to Parishram Apartments, Nargis Dutt Road, Bandra West as Silence Zones or No Honking Zones after due consultation with the residents. Recently, the foundation measured noise from traffic in Bandra, the decibel level of horns reached a maximum of 107 db, causing inconvenience and health problems to all those who live on roads with vehicular traffic.

Nargis Dutt of Bandra houses various film celebrities like Dilip Kumar, Sanjay Dutt and many other veteran star also lives over there.

The letter written by the activist states, “According to the interpretation of the State Government, Silence Zones were de-notified in September 2017 and now, several months later, there has been no action to protect citizens from noise pollution due to honking and other noise sources. “

In addition, the Silence Zone Rules were first implemented in 27th September 2003, when the Bombay High Court ordered the police to verify and certify before granting any loudspeaker permissions in a Silence Zone as defined under the Noise Rules. On 18th July 2005, the Supreme Court of India ordered other noise sources such as honking to be added to the prohibitions in Silence Zones.