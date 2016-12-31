Mumbai: New Year event for 35 under-privileged kids

Mumbai: More than 35 children will be part of the New Year event being organised on December 31 by the NGO Social Activities Integrated (SAI) which will help to create awareness about cancer and HIV diseases.

Vinay Vasta, secretary of the NGO, said that most of the children are kids of sex workers in red light areas of Kamathipura and other nearby places. “Some other children are cancer survivors and we try to arrange for funds and medical support for their treatment,” he said. The programme is being held at their office in the BMC School at Byculla.

The event is being organised to give a few moments of happiness to the children from their daily routine and to make people aware of these diseases. “We have invited well known actor J Brandon Hill to take part in the event which will motivate the children,” he added.