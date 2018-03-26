Mumbai: New technology to keep criminal’s bio-metric data record

Mumbai: Each police station in Mumbai is now equipped with a dedicated computer in which the biometric details and iris scan of accused are kept on record. The biometric data is further connected to Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS).

The major technological innovation has been adopted to discourage hard core criminals jumping parole. Senior officers from Mumbai police believe that it will help improving the detection as well as conviction rate in the city. Earlier manual finger print of accused was taken and sent to Modus Operandi Bureau (MOB). But now one dedicated computer at each police station records the biometric data which is kept at police station and also at a central server in Mumbai.

The data is very much helpful for officers to detect the crime. “Now we lift the finger print from crime scene and send it to server for the match. One the finger print is matched, we can easily trace the accused if his/her biometric data is stored in our server,” said a senior police officer.

Besides recording the biometric details, Mumbai police record minutes details of the accused including his/her Date of Birth (DoB), local as well as ancestral address, mobile number(s), details of accused’s relatives and friends, details of his/her spouse if accused is married, children if any, etc. Also, the bank account details, PAN as well as Aadhar number, etc are kept on record for any future reference.

“Generally the hard core criminals go underground after being released on bail. So these details will help us to trace the accused if s/he has committed any offence after coming out on bail or jumping parole. In a bid to evade arrest, the hard core criminals also undergo surgery for facelifting or nose reshaping. But they can be identified during iris scanning,” said an IPS officer told the Free Press Journal.

An officer who feeds the biometric details of accused at Malad police station told the Free Press Journal, “Besides recording the biometric details of hard core criminals and history sheeters, we also record the biometric details of accused involved in petty crimes. It is really an impressive step as it discourages young criminals to commit the offence as they know they will be traced easily.”

The biometric data is very much helpful in solved unsolved or complex cases. An officer from Dindoshi police station said, “The biometric data is very much helpful to check the criminal antecedents of the accused. Recently, we had arrested (Narmada Khan) one history sheeter in HBT case. She was a history sheeter. We matched her biometric data with our server and got to know that she has committed several such crimes which were unsolved till date.”