Mumbai: New emergency health helpline number 104 gets 140 complaints in a week

Mumbai: The emergency health helpline number 104, which has now been re-introduced on November 1 by the state health department, has received 140 complaints within a week. Earlier this number was introduced for calls regarding blood donations, but now people can lodge complaints if they are facing any kind of inconvenience or unavailability of doctors in the hospitals.

The health officials said it is not only registering complaints about errant doctors but also guiding people to nearest hospitals and help to locate doctors. “On a daily basis, we received more than 20 complaints from the patients facing inconvenience in hospital. Moreover, most of the complaints were regarding unavailability of doctors in the hospital for treating the patients,” said a senior official.

Dr Satish Pawar, Director of Health Services (DHS) said, “Action will be taken against a doctor if he/she is unavailable due to invalid reasons. Initially, their day’s payment will be deducted and a notice will be issued. Further action will be initiated after probing the case.” Dr Pawar said such errant absenteeism can be reported on 104. There are times when a doctor is unavailable due to valid reasons. In such a case, 104 will be able to guide the patient’s relatives to the nearest hospital.

The move has been formulated taking into consideration the plight of emergency patients, pregnant women, snake bite cases and so on, which require immediate care. A doctor’s absence in these emergencies leads to wastage of time, as a patient is immediately rushed to other hospitals. “The number is going to be helpful for not just a patient’s needs in emergency situations but will also help in reducing the agony of their family members,” said Deepak Sawant, State Health Minister.