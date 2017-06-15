Mumbai: New Bombay High Court building to come up in Bandra

Mumbai: A new Bombay High Court is coming up in the suburbs of Bandra. The Maharashtra government has marked a 10-acre plot in Bandra (east) to build the new High Court which will have world class amenities.

The existing building in the town faces shortage of courtrooms and attendant space for staff. The new building is built with the intention to supplement the current heritage structure in South Mumbai.

The new building at Bandra (east) will have 72 courtrooms and will also have a residential quarters for the judges and the top administrative staff. It will also have a multi-storied parking lot, which will accommodate up to 700 cars.

The heritage structure in South Mumbai was built in 1878 for 15 judges. However, over the years the sanctioned strength of the judges has gone up rapidly. The number cases being heard at the court and the footfall has also increased over the years.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Chief Secretary Sumit Mullick said, “The workload of Bombay High Court has increased exponentially. The development in Bandra will take some of the stress off the heritage building in south Mumbai.”

The new building in Bandra will be built very close to the Western Express highway and since the area is close to the International Airport, the main building of the court cannot be taller than 10 floors.

The state has hired two floors of the Central Telegraph Office, just across the road from the High Court’s heritage building in Fort, and internal changes are being made to create space for courtrooms. “We have rented 20,000 sq ft space at Rs 360 per sq ft per month. Once the Bandra facility is ready, we may not need this rented space,” said a senior Law and Judiciary Department official to Mumbai Mirror, who did not wish to be identified.