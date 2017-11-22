Mumbai: New ATVM machines to save commuters’ time for purchasing train tickets

Mumbai: Railway commuters who use a railway wallet to book a train ticket would now be able to get printouts of their tickets by directly scanning their ticket code through a new machine. The initiative has been taken by Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) for the convenience of commuters by reducing the time for purchasing a train ticket.

A single machine has been installed at Churchgate on a trial basis and such machines would be installed at ten more stations on both Central and Western line. CRIS has mounted a new machine at Churchgate which works on Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology wherein the ticket code can be scanned after placing their mobile in the slot provided in the machine. The new machines would help in taking the printout of the ticket after the code on mobile phone of the commuter is scanned.

“Today, the commuters have to enter password and a code in order to get the printout of the ticket from the current ATVM machine. With these new machines, they just have to place their mobiles and scan their ticket code on their mobile. In less than ten seconds, the commuter can receive their print out,” said Uday Bhobhate, General Manager at Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS).

Five such machines would be installed each at stations of Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Ghatkopar, Thane, Dombivali and Kalyan stations on the central line. On the western line, it will be installed at Dadar (western railway line), Bandra, Andheri and Borivali stations. The total cost of installing these machines at the railway stations will be approximately Rs 50,000.

“At present, a single machine has been installed at Churchgate on a trial basis in order to get the feedback from the commuters. The remaining machines would be installed in a month’s time,” added Bhobhate. The commuters were glad to know that these machines would reduce the time involved in getting a train ticket. “It was time consuming to enter the code and mobile number in order to take the print out of the tickets from the ATVM machines. I hope these machines makes our work easier,” said Sunita Joshi, a commuter at Thane station.