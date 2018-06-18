Mumbai: Nepali nationals accused of theft arrested from moving train

Mumbai: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has arrested three Nepali nationals accused of theft in Pune, and recovered stolen booty worth Rs 1 crore from them, a senior railway official said here today.

The arrested men had allegedly stolen gold and diamond jewellery and cash from a shop in Pune yesterday, said Atul Shrivastava, chief security commissioner, Central Railway.

After being alerted by Pune police, RPF investigators surmised that the accused could have boarded a North-bound train to reach Nepal. By tracking the mobile number used by main accused Govind Kalu Pariyar (42), RPF sleuths found out that he was somewhere near Bhusawal in north Maharashtra.

Soon, it was ascertained that he had boarded the CSMT-Lucknow Pushpak Express which was about to leave Bhusawal, Shrivastava said. A team of RPF officials and local staff boarded the train at Khandwa station yesterday and conducted a search on the moving train.

Pariyar was found in a general compartment. His two accomplices were found in another coach, Shrivastava said. The stolen jewellery and cash were recovered from their possession. The trio would be handed over to the Pune police, Shrivastava added.