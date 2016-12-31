Mumbai: NEET brought in for admissions to MBBS, BDS

Mumbai: In April, the Supreme Court revives government’s 2010 notification to hold a single common entrance test through NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test). The idea behind NEET is one country, one test. The test was initially supposed to be implemented from 2012 onwards. As per the judgment NEET would be applicable for admissions to MBBS and BDS courses in all government and private medical and dental colleges across the country. Maharashtra was one of the states which knocked the doors of the apex court to differ the test by a year since students of the state had prepared for the state-government conducted MHT-CET which is easier than NEET. While the Supreme Court refused to change its decision and wanted the test to be held from this academic year itself, its decision was partially overturned by an ordinance passed by the central government. Through the ordinance NEET became applicable for admissions to government and government-aided colleges while the state’s test MHT-CET was applicable for private ones. Though this came as a respite to medical aspirants, the affordable government colleges became out of reach for many state students because of their poor score in NEET. The sudden introduction of NEET became a cause of much hardship for medical aspirants of this batch.