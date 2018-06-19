Mumbai: Need for internal dialogue within parties for balanced development, say author Sudheendra Kulkarni

Mumbai: Author Sudheendra Kulkarni has said that there is a need for dialogue within the parties for the democracy to mature and balanced development.

He was speaking at a panel discussion on India’ past, present and future organised by All India Professionals Congress on Monday, The panel discussion, which was moderated by Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha, touched upon various issues ranging from dealing with Pakistan, Lokpal bill, 2G scam, triple talaq and lynching incidents. Former Union Minister Salman Khurshid was the other panellist. Justice Abhay Thipsay, economist Balanchandra Mungekar, Congress state president Sanjay Nirupam and National Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi were also present at the event.

On the government’s foreign policy in particular with Pakistan, Khurshid said, “There is no way in which there can be quick fixes with Pakistan. There has to be a patient dialogue.” “We are too obsessed with the past. It’s time we should focus on our future. When it comes to Pakistan we should know to compromise,” said Kulkarni.

While Kulkarni pitched for an internal dialogue within Congress and RSS, Khurshid said that there are practical problems. “We will have to have some gloves on and treat such dialogues cautiously,” he said. On lynching of people seen as the new normal, Kulkarni said, “The lynching has brought bad reputation for the country. Nationalism is not about committing these acts. There is a need to engage in dialogue with all those who are associated with the ideological family.”