Mumbai: NCPA to host eighth edition of theatre fest, titled ‘Centrestage’

Mumbai: One of the most anticipated events in Mumbai’s theatre calendar is all set to return to the city for its eighth edition at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) with playwrights and actors from a diverse stream of backgrounds and languages.

Titled ‘Centrestage’, the festival is a treat for theatre lovers with a line-up of nine curated premiering plays across varied issues and subjects. The festival begins on Saturday and will conclude on December 3, showcasing the works of Ila Arun, Kaizad Gustad, Meher Mistry, Pritesh Sodha, Isheeta Ganguly, Anuvab Pal and more.

“‘Centrestage’ is a treat for theatre lovers and a tailor made opportunity to discover and harness budding talent across the country. Our curated mix of plays means there is a performance to please even the most discerning audience member with a melange of genres in three different languages. The fact that the festival has been running annually since 2010 is a testament to its success and popularity,” NCPA said in a statement.

Setting off the festival is ‘Less Than Zero’, where the protagonist Zero, is attempting to end his life. He wears his hat to keep the sky from falling on his head. Two angels arrive to reason with him. The play is written and directed by Kaizad Gustad. A dark satire on the state of being – in Gibberish and English – guaranteed to enthrall audiences.

‘Shabd – Leela’, a Hindi play directed by KK Raina and adapted by Ila Arun will showcase a dramatic reading of Dr Dharamveer Bharti’s powerful and romantic words in ‘Kanupriya’, ‘Andha Yug’ and love letters written to his wife ‘Ek Sahityik ke prem patra’. The cast includes Rajeshwari Sachdev, Varun Badola, Rahul Bagga and Abhishek Pandey.

NCPA ‘Centrestage’ will conclude with the most awaited production for Shakespeare fans— ‘Lucrece’, an NCPA and The Shakespeare Edit Production. Lucrece is a dramatic adaptation of Shakespeare’s 1594 narrative poem also known as ‘The Rape of Lucrece’. Extraordinary in its beauty and scope, it is also a very political play at the centre of current issues around assault and patriarchy. The festival, over the years, has showcased plays which have subsequently travelled across the country to participate at various prestigious national and international festivals and win awards.