Mumbai: NCP targets government for Shivaji’s sea memorial

Mumbai: The opposition parties in Maharashtra have stepped up their agitation against the Devendra Fadnavis government for the extravaganza to be held on Saturday. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has blamed Fadnavis saying the government believes only in publicity and not doing any work. The leaders took pot shots at the rivalry between the Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janta Party.

Jayant Patil the senior NCP leader remarked, “The fact that the Sena had to take great efforts to secure an honourable invitation shows how weak the Sena’s position has become in this government and how cordial their relations are with Fadnavis.”

Patil was caustic regarding the Rs 18 crore expenditure on advertising of the foundation stone laying ceremony at the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Patil sarcastically remarked,

“The biggest notable feature of this government is not any developmental work but their advertising and marketing. Look at the amount of funds this government has spent in the last two years. It seems the government has a mindset the only way to reach out to the people is through advertisements and not through any good work”.

The ruling party, BJP, has left no stone unturned going after mega advertising across the state marketing the event. They want to prove this was a pre-poll promise which they would like to fulfill.

The BJP state president Raosaheb Danve has complimented Fadnavis for securing all the clearances from the central government required for this project. Danve further argued that the previous Congress-NCP government had

failed to obtain these permissions.

Meanwhile, senior BJP minister Chandrakant Patil and Vinod Tawde went to ‘Matoshree’ to extent the official invitation to Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. “He has accepted it and will attend the bhoomipoojan of the memorial with Modi,” said Patil.