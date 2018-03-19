Mumbai: NCP President Sharad Pawar signs a pledge to eradicate oral cancer by 2022

Mumbai: On the occasion of World Oral Health Day, the President of the National Congress Party, Sharad Pawar signed a pledge for tobacco control and promised to work towards the eradication of oral cancer by the year 2022. Pawar in his speech regretted saying if someone has stopped him 40 years ago by having used tobacco and supari. “He suffered a lot because of surgery due to which he was unable to open the mouth, difficulty in swallowing and speaking,” said Pawar.

He further added he promised to raise this issue in the parliament to curb this epidemic and will support Indian Dental Association’s mission to eradicate oral cancer by 2022.

Senior doctors said every year 2.3 crore people suffered due to oral cancer which is more than 31.4 per cent of the population. “Despite several awareness and camps people neglect such things but people should take all these issues seriously and should quit tobacco,” added doctor.