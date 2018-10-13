Mumbai: At a time when seat-sharing talks are going on between the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), NCP legislator Jitendra Awhad met Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree on Friday. Though Awhad tweeted it was a courtesy visit, the meeting has caused political brows to be raised. NCP insiders said, Awhad, a close confidant of party chief Sharad Pawar, would not have met Thackeray without instructions from his party chief. “There must some message Pawar wants to convey through Awhad before the Lok Sabha polls,” claimed leaders. However, Awhad has maintained good relations with Sena minister Eknath Shinde and his son, Dr Shrikant Shinde, who is a Member of Parliament from Kalyan.