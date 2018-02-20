Mumbai: NCP leader Supriya Sule flays Maharashtra govt over Mantralaya suicide bids

Mumbai: NCP MP Supriya Sule has criticised the BJP-led Maharashtra government over recent spate of suicide attempts in and around the state secretariat in south Mumbai.

Addressing a rally in Jalgaon in north Maharashtra last evening as part of the NCP’s “Hallabol” agitation, Sule said she would prefer to be “Mantralaya of hearts of the common people rather than be the Mantralaya (the seat of power of the state government) where common citizens are committing suicide due to non-delivery of justice and apathy of the administration”.

“It would be unfortunate for Maharashtra if farmers’ daughters have to resort to begging,” said Sule, the daughter of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

The state government has drawn a severe flak over multiple incidents of suicide attempts in and around Mantralaya. Three months ago, a farmer had threatened to jump off the Mantralaya building over crop losses.

On January 22, an 84-year-old farmer consumed a poisonous substance in Mantralaya demanding adequate compensation for his land acquired for a solar project in Dhule district. He died on January 28 at a hospital. On February 8, a 44-year-old murder convict committed suicide by jumping off the fifth floor of the seven-storey Mantralaya building.

Earlier, a government job aspirant had attempted suicide outside Mantralaya. Last week, a 65-year-old woman from Nashik district allegedly attempted suicide outside Mantralaya.

“I will not allow such a situation to be faced by my sisters and daughters. Otherwise, I will decide what to do about the Devendra Fadnavis government by going inside Mantralaya,” Sule said.

State NCP unit president Sunil Tatkare blasted the government for setting up a safety net across the first floor to prevent suicides.

“Mantralaya has been given the look of a circus. Mantralaya is a place to solve problems of 12 crore people of Maharashtra and not a circus place where safety nets are put up to prevent jokers jumping around from falling down,” he said.