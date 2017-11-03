Mumbai: NCP accuses CMO staff of being digital dalal in Mantralaya

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party has accused Kaustubh Dhawse, of being a digital dalal (agents) in Mantralaya. National spokesperson of NCP Nawab Malik has accused Dhawse of starting a modus operandi of siphoning tax payers’ money through digital dalal process. The shocking expose has been the numerous mistakes in uploading data of the farmers in loan waiver scheme. Malik has questioned government giving Dhawse the contract to implement the loan waiver scheme.

“Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has to tell the public was there a tendering process followed when giving the contract to Dhawse,” demanded Malik. Malik demanded whether Dhawse was appointed as a digital agent in the Chief Minister’s Office.

The officials in cooperative department have written a letter and called for a meeting for the problems these officials have been facing. Officials from Nashik, Rafiquelal Ahire, assistant registrar of cooperative died and second official, Vitthal Khandagale slipped into a coma as the officials of the department allege they were under immense pressure from the time the loan waiver scheme was announced. “We had to work over 18 hours in order to please our bosses. We have been under immense pressure,” said the officials.

The sanghatana of state officers will call for a meeting soon to take appropriate steps to address the problems faced by those working in Cooperative department. “Officials are working overtime under stressful conditions due to this digital scam. Dhawse is responsible for creating digital scam. We want the CM to address these issues and come clean on the allegations,” said Malik.