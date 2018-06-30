Mumbai: NCP accuses BJP government of not wanting Maratha reservation

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has accused Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of deliberately not wanting to give reservations to Marathas. “When our government announced the reservations for Marathas, Fadnavis had criticised this decision saying it will not make it past the courts. The fact is this case was not properly presented to the High Court by the government. Now the honourable judges of the High Court are asking this government what happened about reservations of Marathas. When is the government going to submit the report?” alleged Nawab Malik, the NCP national spokesperson.

Malik further accused the BJP government of procrastinating over reservation issue. NCP leaders have accused Fadnavis government of taking steps towards the reservation only after the court wrapped them on their knuckles. The government has handed over the responsibility to Social Justice and Empowerment department of making the report on reservations. However, Malik accused the government of outsourcing. “This government has failed the Marathas, as the government has shown its mala-fide intentions. They have outsourced of making of this report to a BJP organisation called Sarthi. This itself shows, the BJP government has no intentions of giving reservations to Muslims and Marathas in this state,” said Malik.

Meanwhile speaking to the media persons, Malik also demanded an audit of the Jal Yukt Shivar scheme, which the NCP has alleged is there only to benefit BJP workers. He gave the example of the project in Beed district, which have collapsed.