Mumbai: NCP may ‘encourage’ MNS to hurt BJP prospects in Lok Sabha polls

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is likely to “encourage” the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in the coming elections to take on the BJP, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A source in NCP disclosed that they were planning to use MNS chief Raj Thackeray like the Congress used Patidar leader Hardik Patel against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat.

The party is hoping that the MNS chief focus only on Mumbai and Thane in the Lok Sabha (LS) polls. An internal analysis of the NCP states the BJP has maintained its hold on urban areas like Mumbai and Thane. NCP needs someone like Raj Thackeray to damage the BJP there as it feels no one other than the MNS chief can do the job better.

In 2014, Thackeray had contested the LS poll after backdoor meetings with Nitin Gadkari, then Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and now union minister as Thackeray had announced his party will not contest the LS poll. “There will not be official alliance between NCP and MNS. However, party wants MNS to field some seats in Mumbai and Thane and NCP would take care of MNS candidates,” NCP leader revealed.

The NCP leader recalled that during 2014 LS poll, BJP had backdoor supported MNS and asked Raj to take public rallies in Raigad to damage NCP and Shiv Sena. “The financial support was raised by a strongman from Alibaug,” claimed the source. “On the same line, MNS was encouraged by BJP in several part of the State to damage Sena and NCP,” he added.

He further said, NCP will use the same formula. “We are aware about the ‘strength’ of MNS. The party has almost lost its base even in Mumbai and Thane. The division in Marathi votes will damage Sena’s prospect,” said the source. MNS insider confirmed the party contested 2014 election after Gadkari involvement. He said, that, however, this time it doesn’t seem possible. “Instead, if NCP support MNS, the party would probably win at least two to three seats in Mumbai and Thane belt,” the MNS insider claimed.