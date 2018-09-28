Mumbai: Navy to celebrate second anniversary of surgical strikes

Mumbai: To commemorate the second anniversary of the Surgical Strikes carried out by India, the Western Naval Command will celebrate ‘Parakram Parv’ (Valour festival) from Sept 28 – 30. A series of activities will be conducted by the Command under the overall supervision of Rear Admiral PK Bahl, Flag Officer Commanding Maharashtra Naval Area to increase awareness amongst general populace of the capabilities of the Armed Forces in general, and the Indian Navy in particular.

Frontline naval warships will be open to school children on September 29 and to general public on Sept 30. More than 6,000 children from schools across the state are expected to visit the ships on each day, which have been positioned against the backdrop of the historic aircraft carrier Viraat. An exhibition of static models of ships/ aircrafts/ arms ammunition and equipment will be showcased within the premises of the Naval Dockyard, Mumbai. Visitors will also get a chance to view videos on the operations by the Marine Commandos, Surgical strikes of the Indian Army and the numerous operations conducted by the Indian Navy as well as express themselves through graffiti canvas walls and selfie stations.

The Naval band will also present performances during the period. In addition, visits by school children and NCC cadets are also planned to the Naval Air Station, Shikra. Schools in the Command will organise Letter writing and card / poster making competitions on the theme of Surgical Strikes and the valour of our Armed Forces. The venue for the exhibition of various stalls and video walls is at Cruiser Wharf in Naval Dockyard. Band performances will be held at the Ballard Pier memorial and entry to Cruiser Wharf to visit ships will be through Tiger Gate.