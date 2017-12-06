Mumbai: Navy colony in Cuffe Parade to get separate water pipeline

Mumbai: The Navy Colony of Cuffe Parade South Mumbai is facing acute water scarcity and therefore, the officials approached the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to find a solution for it. A team of three navy officers met Sanjay Mukherjee, Additional Municipal Commissioner (AMC) (Special projects), on Tuesday and demanded a separate water pipeline for them which will help to resolve water woes.

BMC officer from Hydraulic Department, who did not wish to be named, stated that the water scarcity problem can be resolved and BMC has given them a plan.

He said, “As per the proposed plan, a separate 4.5-km long pipeline will be put passing from Mantrayala to the colony to resolve the water scarcity problem but it will cost them around Rs.19 crore. Hence, BMC has given them the cost and design plan. Now they have to get the budget for the work to be sanctioned by their authority.”

He further revealed that the current pipeline has many other connections, therefore, the water distribution is not balanced. Also, the water pressure is low as Cuffe Parade is at the end point of the city.

Mukherjee said, “Civic corporation is ready to provide more water to Navy anytime. It is not the BMC who is creating any hurdle but the ministry. They have to get the approval for the plan to execute. Once they get the nod from their higher officials the work can start.”

Mukherjee added they are also seeking non-portable water of Colaba Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP). Currently, the Colaba STP is undergoing upgradation and once the project completes it will give 24 million litre water per day (MLD).

Makarand Narvekar, the civic corporator of the ward from Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) said the entire Navy Nagar of Cuffe Parade which comprises 25,000 -30,000 population is grossly getting insufficient water. “They are fighting for water from quite long time and as a solution, they have asked for a dedicated water pipeline,” said Narvekar.