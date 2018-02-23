Mumbai: Nana Patole lodges complaint against CM Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: Nana Patole, vice president of state Congress and former Member of Parliament of Bharatiya Janata Party lodged a complaint against chief minister Devendra Fadnavis under section of culpable homicide. Patole, in his complaint filed at Devari police station in Gondia district has stated Fadnavis has give wrong statement about suicide of farmers.

“Fadnavis, while stating at seventh ‘Sant Sahitya Samelan’ (Literature gathering related to Saints) had said, no farmer has committed suicide in Gondia district,” said Patole and added, however, the fact is 18 farmers had committed suicide in year 2017 and three in year 2018. “Fadnavis has cheated farmers,” said Patole.