Mumbai: Name of BMC school missing from property card stalls redevelopment

Mumbai: The Khajuribhatti Municipal school at Chunabhatti, awaits redevelopment work since a year now. The redevelopment work was stalled because the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) claimed their title name has been missing from the property card of the school. Vijay Tandel, the corporator of Shiv Sena remarked that this was the only English municipal school which was available in the locality but was shut down due to redevelopment work.

However now that the project has been facing hurdles, the Chunabhatti residents have no other option but to send their children further away to schools in Sion and Chembur. Many have been forced to take admissions in private schools.. “The demand was to construct a four storeyed building in order to accommodate children from the vicinity and funds too were sanctioned by the BMC. The civic body had also appointed a consultant by seeking approval from the School Infrastructure Cell (SIC),” said Tandel.

He further added, “A revised plan was also made after taking few suggestions. But the Building Proposal Cell stalled the redevelopment work only because the name of BMC was missing from the property card. The land has a hospital in the name of Meenatai Thackeray Maternity hospital and Khajuribhatti School, however this delay has been caused due to the negligence of the civic officials and now the school redevelopment work is facing huge delays.”