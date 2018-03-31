Mumbai: Nair Dental College students create awareness, to ensure hit and run accused is convicted

Mumbai: In an order to create awareness about the hazards of rash driving and ensure that the accused Shikha Jhaveri is convicted for the hit and run death of Dipali Lahamate, the students of Nair Dental College Association have started social media campaigns; they had earlier put up a Facebook post in search of witnesses in the case.

The students said the accused Shikha Jhaveri, a teacher and Napeansea Road resident, is currently out on bail; incidentally, since that day she has deactivated all her social media accounts, so that no one can reach her. “The accused has not even shown the courtesy of visiting the hospital and ascertaining the condition of Dipali. We are making all efforts to bring to justice the offender,” said Dr Pradyumna Khairnar, the deceased dentist’s classmate.

The students of Nair Dental College have started social media campaigns under the tags #justiceforDipali and #Thinkanddrive to create awareness about the hazards of rash driving and ensure that Jhaveri is convicted of the crime. “We want to see Jhaveri behind bars, but more than that, she needs to realise how she has ended a life which could have enriched many others. Especially since she has not even called once or turned up in the hospital to inquire about Dipali,” said Manish Padamane, another friend of the deceased.