Mumbai: Nabbed by RPF at Kurla station, mobile thief inflicts self-injuries on his hand

Mumbai: A high drama ensued at Kurla station when a mobile robber inflicted self-injuries on his hand after he was nabbed after a long chase by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) staffer on Thursday. The accused inflicted self-injuries in order to scare the RPF staffer and also threatened to complaint against him in the court.

On Thursday, Vikas Gujar, an RPF staffer on prevention and detection duty, spotted a suspect stealing a mobile from of a passenger boarding a Vashi bound train from Kurla station. Spotting the railway police, the thief tried to flee. Gujar chased him and also alerted the other staffers at the station and everyone were roped in to the chase,” said an RPF official.

After a long chase, the accused was nabbed just outside Kurla station on the east side. “The RPF staffers overpowered the accused. Gujar also sustained minor injuries in the process of chasing him,” added the official. In the scuffle, the accused inflicted self injuries on his arm in order to scare the RPF official and also threatened to file complaint against them in the court.

The accused has been identified as Vasim Sheikh (23) and is a resident of Bhusawal in Jalgaon. Mobile phone worth Rs 8000 was recovered from him. The accused has been handed over to Government Railway Police (GRP), Wadala, where a case has been registered against the accused for punishment of theft (Section 379).