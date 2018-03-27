Mumbai: Muslims welcome Supreme Court decision to examine validity of polygamy and nikah halala

Mumbai: Muslims in Mumbai have welcomed the Supreme Court decision to examine constitutional validity of Polygamy and nikah Halala. SC had only concentrated on Triple Talaaq until now. The move will further empower women, feel community members.

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a bunch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Muslim practices of polygamy and nikah halala and sought responses from the Centre and the law commission.

Zakia Soman, founder of Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan (BMMA), said, “It is good to see SC divert their undivided attention from Triple Talaaq. These issues are more grim. The Cabinet clearing the Bill requires a comprehensive law on Muslim marriage that will end all kinds of injustice to Muslim women like nikah halala and polygamy.”

The apex court was hearing a clutch of petitions challenging the practices on the grounds of violating the right to equality, bias against women and gender justice.

The court, which in August 2017 quashed the controversial Islamic practice of triple talaq, or instant divorce, had at that time refused to go into the two issues that were also raised by the petitioners.

Feroze Mithiborwala, convenor of Indian Muslims for Secular Democracy, said nikah halala is the most cruel of all the malpractices inflicted on community women. “It is a welcome decision by SC to see beyond triple talaaq. Women are persisting that they want to get rid of such practices. And the SC decision to look at many aspects of the community is happening for the first time,” said Mithiborwala.

Islam permits a Muslim man to have four wives but in India, home to the world’s third largest Muslim population, the practice is not widespread.

What is Nikah Halala?

Islamic law says that a Muslim man can divorce and remarry the same woman twice. However, if the marriage is dissolved for the third time, it will only be ‘halal’ for both to remarry after the wife first marries another man, consummates the marriage and if the other man willingly divorces her or dies.

If any step of this process is not observed, the halala is not valid. The provision was brought in to stop the practice of men marrying, divorcing and then remarrying the same woman at whim, but it is widely misused with clerics offering ‘halala services’ and women being forced to sleep with strangers to save their marriages.