Mumbai: Muslims condemn ISIS killings of 39 Indians in Mosul, offer condolences to their families

Mumbai: Muslim communities from Bandra, on Wednesday, condemned ‘martyrdom’ of Indians at the hands of the terrorist group Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) in Mosul, Iraq. Hundreds of Muslim community members came to the streets to pay homage to the innocent Indians who were killed at the hands of militants.

Members of Jai Ho Foundation held a protest outside Bandra station and offered their condolences to the bereaved families. “We want to state that we are against terrorism of any kind. We are hurt that our fellow Indians have been killed, irrespective of any religion or community,” said Adil Khatri of Jai Ho Foundation.

They appealed to the government about informing the Indian embassy in Iraq to recall Indians still dwelling in Mosul. “Now that we know it is a war-zone area, the government should ensure our people are brought back safely. If something goes wrong later, the government would be at fault,” said Afroz Malik, president of the foundation.

The protest was also joined by kids holding placards condemning ISIS attacks on Indians. “We want to urge the government to compensate the families and also offer them jobs to see them through,” Khatri said.

ISIS had abducted and killed 39 Indian workers shortly after seizing the northern city of Mosul in the summer of 2014. Iraqi authorities discovered the remains in a mass grave last year after retaking Mosul, and positively identified the bodies last month.