Mumbai: Muslim women wing to stage protest against Triple Talaq at Azad Maidan on March 31

MUMBAI: Women wing of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) will stage protest at Azad Maidan against Triple Talaq Bill on March 31. Thousands of women are expected to arrive for the morcha from across the country. The march will be organised by AIMPLB and Kul Jamat.

Salamat Ullah Nadvi, convener of the protest said, “We are against the bill because instead of protecting Muslim women, it would deprive them of the rights which they are getting now. Hence, the bill has more disadvantages than advantages, and will harm the Muslim women.”

Board members are expecting around 30-40,000 women from more than 75 cities across the country, adding that it will be a women-only morcha and all male members will be standing outside the maidan. “Even the speakers will be women. It is our battle now and we will fight for what is right,” said Munisa Abidi, member of Mumbai AIMPLB. The board says although the bill is a step in the right direction, it should have a window for reconciliation between husband and wife and also some other clauses to prevent its misuse by vested interests.

Rauf Lala, from Kul Jamat, said, “Triple Talaq is a part of our religion, and the government should not interfere in the Islamic law. The thousands of women who have participated in the march share this sentiment.” The Central government introduced the bill after the Supreme Court had outlawed the controversial divorce practice in August and asked the government to frame a law within six months. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017 makes instant triple talaq, or ‘talaq-e-biddat’, a criminal offence with a jail term of up to three years.