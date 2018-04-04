Mumbai: Muslim outfits to file an intervention application before SC challenging AIMPLB

Mumbai: Indian Muslims for Secular Democracy (IMSD), along with other Muslim outfits will file an intervention application against the petitions pending before the Supreme Court seeking declaration of polygamy, nikah halala and all other temporary forms of marriage as unconstitutional, hence challenging the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB). “All these practices should be abolished as they violate Article 14 (right to equality), Article 15 (prohibition of discrimination) and Article 21 (right to life with dignity). Such practices are also contrary to the core values of Islam,” said Feroze Mithiborewala, co-convenor, IMSD. The outfits questioned the male-centric leadership of AIMPLB which had unleashed a spectacle of thousands of burqa-clad women protesting across the country.

“The same maulvis who preach that decent women should neither be seen nor heard in public today have no qualms in giving them marching orders and are parading them on streets,” said Hasina Khan of Bebaak Collective. Mithiborewala added that AIMPLB should apologise to women for questioning their abilities and painting them as ‘physically weaker sex than man’. Apparently, in an affidavit submitted to the SC, AIMPLB states that marriage is a contract in which both the parties are not physically equal and that ‘female is a weaker sex’.

The affidavit also emphasises that although Triple Talaaq is a sin, it is still a valid and effective form of divorce. Mumtaz Shaikh, member of Mahila Mandal Federation, said, “On the day of Azad maidan protest, during the morning aazan, the maulvis and qazis supporting AIMPLB made an announcement saying that Islam is in danger. Saying these things, they had brought truckloads of women to the maidan.”