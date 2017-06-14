Mumbai: Murder case registered, two detained for mysterious death of model Kritika

Mumbai: The Amboli police have registered murder case against unknown person in connection with the mysterious death of 30-year-old aspiring actress Kritika Chaudhary, whose decomposed body was found in her apartment in Andheri’s Four Bungalow area on Monday.

The zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Paramjit Singh Dahiya and Mumbai police spokesperson Dr. Rashmi Karandikar confirmed the development in the case.

“Primarily an Accidental Death Report (ADR) was registered and body was sent to Cooper Hospital for post mortem. On Tuesday, we have received probable cause of death. After the ADR enquiry and probable cause death certificate received, an offence is registered investigation is in progress,” said DCP Karandikar, The Crime Branch unit 9 and city police are conducting parallel investigations in the case. The police source informed that two people have been detained in this murder case.

“Kritika was a divorcee and was staying alone in Mumbai. She was knocked down by a knuckle duster which has been recovered from the crime scene. Some known person has killed her,” said an investigation officer. Chaudhary’s body was recovered in a decomposed condition after her neighbours complained of a foul smell emitting from her one room apartment which was locked from outside. It seems that she was killed almost four days ago. One team of Amboli police reached the spot on Monday afternoon and broke open the door.

The switch of air conditioner, fan and television of her room was left on.

“Her body was lying on the bed in semi-clothed condition. There were injury marks on the right side of her forehead caused by a blunt object,” said an officer privy to the investigation requesting anonymity. The city police are examining the footage of Close Circuit Television (CCTV) installed nearby her building. Her body is kept in the municipal run R. N. Cooper hospital at Vile Parle (west).

One of the senior official of RN Cooper hospital told the Free Press Journal that Chaudhary’s autopsy procedure has been kept on hold till the arrival of her parents from Haridwar.

“We received her body on Monday evening but the autopsy has not been carried out. The X-ray and other initial procedures have been completed. Her body has been kept in the deep freezer mortuary and we are waiting for the police instructions to begin the autopsy,” said a senior official from R.N. Cooper Hospital.

The investigations and questioning of the two persons detained are going on.