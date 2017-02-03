Mumbai: Murder case against Hindu body chief lands in HC

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed the Hadapsar police to place on record evidence against the Hindu Rashtra Sena (HRS) chief Dhananjay Desai, for deciding on his revision petition.

Desai, the prime accused in the murder of a Muslim youth in 2014, in Pune, has moved a revision petition before a single-judge bench of Justice Anant Badar. He has challenged the decision of a Sessions court in Pune, which rejected his discharge plea in June 2016.

It may be recalled that one Mohsin Shaikh had died after being attacked by a mob of more than 20 people near Satav plot at Unnatinagar in Pune on June 2, 2014, while he was on his way to home with a friend post evening prayers.

According to the prosecution, the attack on Shaikh was part of the violence in the Hadapsar area, which was triggered by an objectionable post on a social networking site. It is the prosecution’s case that Desai had delivered an ‘inflammatory’ public speech and instigated youngsters to commit violence in the area.

In his revision petition, Desai has contended that he has no role in killing Shaikh as he was not present near the spot where the latter was killed. He has also contended that he gave a public speech in January 2014 and the alleged murder took place after more than five months.

After hearing the submissions, Justice Badar clarified that he would not allow the revision petition unless he has everything related to the case on his record. Accordingly, he directed the prosecution to place on record all the evidence which is adverse to Desai. The matter has been posted for further hearing February 8.