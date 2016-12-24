Mumbai: Municipal market rehab being delayed, says opposition

Mumbai: Opposition leaders walked out of the improvement committee meeting of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday by alleging that the ruling party are favouring builders for the redevelopment of market and not implementing the new policy for the redevelopment of the city municipal market.

The Urban development had passed a new policy on March 14, 2016 for the redevelopment of city Municipal market. The new policy gives an increased FSI to the existing shop-owners and Project Affected People (PAP). The opposition leaders claimed that “The BMC is purposely not implementing the new policy as it will not benefit the civic body and private developers.”

Mohsin Haider, Congress, said “The ruling party are favouring some of the developers for the redevelopment of municipal market and rejecting the proposal of other markets. Moreover, they are not paying heed to the issues of the market vendors.”

“We have written a letter to the chief minister and to the civic chief to look into this matter. We also requested them to implement the new policy for the redevelopment of market and hold back the proposals sanctioned as per the old policy,” Haider added.

Prakash Gangadhare, Improvement Committee Chairman said, “We have to follow the 2014 court orders regarding the redevelopment of city municipal market. We will be charged with contempt notice if we implement the new policy.” The 2014 court judgement stated that, “We have already expressed that the respondents need to take the policy decision at the earliest. The development cannot be kept standstill, which ultimately results into untoward incidents and collapse of building markets. This is no way reads to mean that intended new policy should not be pushed out.”