Mumbai: Mumbra police to use Whatsapp to keep vigil on Ganesh festival

Mumbai: The organisers of 26 Sarvajanik mandals and 5,063 private housing society mandals in Mumbra will be constantly in touch with the police over special WhatsApp groups. Anybody found violating the Noise Pollution rules and playing DJ music will be booked by the police.

A meeting was convened by the Mumbra police along with the organisers of Ganesh mandals. The organisers of all mandals have been asked to create WhatsApp groups to keep in touch with the police officials. As per the guidelines, it is the responsibility of the organisers to not exceed the maximum limit of 2000 dB(decibel level) while playing music at the pandals. During the day,55 dB has to be maintained and 45dB at night.Necessary action will be taken against those offenders who violate the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000. The mandal organisers have been asked not to play any DJ music at the pandals. If these rules are flouted, action will be taken against the mandal President, the members and the owner of the DJ.

According to R.K. Tayde, Senior Police Inspector, Mumbra police, “The organisers of the Ganesh pandals in Mumbra have been asked to arrange for volunteers who will help in maintaining queues of scores of worshippers and help the police to maintain peace. Necessary arrangements for fire brigade have been made at mandals at Diva. Since there are no fire stations at Diva, it would take around 15 to 20 minutes for the fire brigade officials to reach from Mumbra to Diva in case of emergency. Setting up of CCTV cameras inside and outside the mandals is mandatory.”

As per the guidelines, the visarjan will take place only after 10 p.m. at Mumbra. The police have issued a guideline stating that there should be no opposition from anyone for the place of venue of the pandal. Law and order and peace should be maintained in the neighbourhood of the Ganesh pandals. The organisers have been instructed to celebrate the festival in peace and not thrown any liquids or vermilion on passersby or cause any harm to anyone. Traffic rules also need to be maintained in the mandal vicinity.