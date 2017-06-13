Mumbai University students will get revaluation results in just five days from next year

Mumbai: In what will come a relief, students will receive their results in five days from next year once they give their answer sheets for revaluation to Mumbai University (MU). The revaluation process of examination answer sheets usually takes 45 days where the process is further delayed and the varsity takes almost 60 days to give the results.

Students weary of the revaluation process claimed that the tedious process takes over six months. Oshwin Caste- lino, a student studying Bachelors of BBI, said, “It took nearly six months to get my revaluation results. I had given my fifth semester paper for revaluation in November and I got the result in April.” Another student added, “Sometimes it takes more than six months and we often appear for the re-examination of the same paper in our next semester. And often we give the re-exam and then get our revaluation results wh- ich shows we have passed.”

To rectify this tedious process all examination papers of the university will be checked online through an On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. Deepak Wasave, Controller of Examinations of MU, said, “The revaluation process will be done through OSM system and we will be able to give results in just five days from next year. Since this is the first year, we will take time to learn the process but by next year the teachers will be well versed with the process which will help speed the process.”

The revaluation process consists of checking the marks given and also identifying the totalling errors. Marie Fernandes, Principal of St. Andrew’s College, said, “Sometimes students are not satisfied with their marks so they opt for revaluation. The process has various steps like identifying the answer sheet of a particular student from a particular stream, checking the specific moderator and the marks given which takes time. We hope this new system will help move things and processes quickly.”

The students have to pay Rs 500 for the revaluation of a single paper. And in order to get a photocopy of the answer sheet the students have to pay an extra Rs 100. Around 40 per cent of students opt for revaluation every year where large number of students are from the engineering stream.