Mumbai: MTNL services to resume by Monday after failure hit

Mumbai: A major system failure hit the customer service centres of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited’s (MTNL) for the last three days, following which new connections and bill payments were stopped. An MTNL official assured that the services will be resumed by Monday.

“There is a major system failure. The centres will be functional by tomorrow afternoon but we are telling the public that it will resume by Monday,” an official revealed.

A customer outside the Andheri MTNL service centre said, “I wanted to buy a new SIM but when I reached the centre, I was informed that the system is down. I heard bill payments are not accepted either.” The official said the first major issue to hit the state-run telecom operator is being fixed by a team from engineers from the western region across its nine areas.