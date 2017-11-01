Mumbai: MTDC launches eco-friendly vehicle to tour Raj Bhavan

Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao on Tuesday inaugurated the service of a battery-operated vehicle, which will now provide a tour of the Raj Bhavan to the visitors. The vehicle has been offered by the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC). A statement issued by the MTDC said the initiative has been taken for the comfort and security of tourists. “The government is now looking to further develop the tourist attraction owing to an increase in the number of tourists at the Raj Bhavan,” the statement said.

State Tourism Minister Jaykumar Rawal said the battery-operated vehicle has been offered to enhance tourism experience and create a wide visibility for the heritage site in Mumbai.

“Raj Bhavan, the Governor’s home at Malabar Hill (in south Mumbai) has become the town’s novel tourist hotspot and our aim is to transform Maharashtra as an environment-friendly tourist destination. This is a small effort by MTDC to diversify tourism products to cater to the passions of growing travellers,” he said at the event.

Apart from Rao and Rawal, Nitin Gadre Principal Secretary of Tourism department, Vijay Waghmare- Joint Managing Director of MTDC, Aashutosh Rathod- Joint Managing Director of MTDC , Swati Kale- General Manager of MTDC were also present at the occasion. Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the governor, is available for public viewing and its gates are open for public six days a week. A two-hour trip of the Raj Bhavan starts at 6 am. The vehicle will assist in offering an eco-friendly tour of the Raj Bhavan.