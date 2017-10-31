Mumbai: MSSA official booked by Azad Maidan for hiring child labourer

Mumbai: The Azad Maidan police have booked a 70-year-old general secretary of the Mumbai School Sports Association (MSSA) for allegedly hiring a 15-year-old boy to clean the premises.

The accused, Esmero Figueiredo, has been booked under Child Care and Protection Act. Figueiredo was booked after Gaurav Shrinivas Sharma (35) a fitness trainer, a resident of Thakurdwar approached the police to register a First Information Report. Figueiredo has been booked under whoever, having the actual charge of, or control over, a child, assaults, abandons,abuses, exposes or wilfully neglects the child (Sections 75) and procedure for sending a juvenile or child outside the jurisdiction of the competent authority (Section 79) of the Child Care and Protection Act.

According to the FIR, the complainant has stated that on Saturday morning, when he was routinely doing his fitness exercises, he spotted a minor boy sweeping and cleaning the ground and office premises of the Mumbai School Sports Association (MSSA) at Mahapalika Marg near Azad Maidan.

The boy was working at the association for the last 20 days.As per the complaint, the minor boy was hired for work and was not being taken care of and was not been paid his salary by the accused. Inspector Subhash Borate said, “We have registered the case against Figueiredo. An inquiry is being conducted in the matter. No arrest has been made as yet.”