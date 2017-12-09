Mumbai: MSRTC’s Shivshahi now available for marriages and other public functions

Mumbai: Commuters can now travel in Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation’s (MSRTC) air conditioned Shivshahi buses for wedding functions starting Friday onwards. A circular issued by Transport Minister Divakar Raote has now paved the way for those interested to rent these air-conditioned luxury buses are lesser than the market rates.

These recently launched buses will be available for a paltry expense of Rs 54 per kilometre. The circular further stated the buses would go with a driver for the service and the transport body is looking at this new step to be a win-win for them. “This will not only help in raising funds for better functioning but also act as a promotional campaign for the newly rolled out services.

The Shivshahi closely resembles to Shivneri air conditioned services which are popular on various routes. The Shivshahi is more cost effective and this new step will help us to reach out to masses,” said an MSRTC officer.

These 45 seater buses will give more competition to private buses as they are far better and equipped with recliner seating, LCD screen, charging points, push- back seats, seat belts for the passengers and other user friendly facilities. The bus was rolled out on the Mumbai to Ratnagiri by MSRTC earlier this year. Starting December at least 2000 such buses are set to start operating across the state in stages.

On the inaugural route, MSRTC kept the ticket rates at Rs 556, which are even cheaper than the Shivneri Volvo buses which operate on the routes between Mumbai to Pune. The Shivashahi buses have also started plying on the Pune – Latur and Pune – Beed routes.