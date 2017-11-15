Mumbai: MSRTC gives relief to suspended staff over missing documents
Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has extended the date of submission for typing eligibility and MS-CIT certificates for all those candidates who have been employed by the transport body on compassionate grounds.
An MSRTC official said that this would provide relief to over 100 of the transport body’s employees who were not hired for failing to submit certificates. The authority had suspended several candidates who failed to produce valid certificates within the given time frame of two years upon being selected for the job. “The transport minister has issued fresh orders offering re-employment of suspended candidates upon production of certificates,” said an MSRTC official.
Several candidates selected by the MSRTC suffered after they were suspended for failing to provide the certificates after which they failed to meet the norms. “At least 25 persons have submitted the certificates and were reinstated. Many others will benefit by the fresh order. The exact numbers are being collated,” said an MSRTC officer. There were many cases which involved them having appeared for exams but were yet to receive their certificates. “These persons’ experiences will show the gap in the authorities’ records. However, the positive point is that they will not lose their jobs,” added the official. The eligible persons have been asked to submit the documents at the earliest.