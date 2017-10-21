Mumbai: MSRTC calls off five-day strike

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Saturday called off their five-day strike after a meeting of their core committee. MSRTC employees went on an indefinite strike on October 17 demanding the implementation of 7th pay commission.

Yesterday, the Bombay High Court had also orderred MSRTC employees to call off their strike immediately, terming it as “illegal”. The High Court had also observed that the government was taking no concrete steps to end the strike. After that the State Government submitted undertaking before the court that it was ready to constitute a high-power committee, which will submit report within three weeks.

More than 17 thousand MSRTC buses run throughout the entire state, and about one lakh workers are on strike. The strike has left the daily passengers troubled and they had even appealed to the government to look into the matter.