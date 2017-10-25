Mumbai: MSRDC to form a secondary company to raise funds for Samruddhi corridor

Mumbai: Despite strong opposition from farmers in some villages in Shahapur, Sinnar and Jalna tehsil, the government has decided to push for the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi corridor and has hence decided to form a new company to raise funds to complete the project.

The state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday approved the proposal to establish Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway Limited, the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), which will work as secondary company of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

According to an official from the chief minister’s office, the SPV will be registered under registrar of companies act. The SPV will work as fund raiser and will supervise on completion of the project within the time frame. The bhumipoojan of the project is expected in January 2018 and MSRDC has set target to complete it within 30 months.

“The 51 percent share capital of SPV will be owned by MSRDC. The members of SPV will be commissioner of MMRDA, Chief executive officer (CEO) of Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), vice president and CEO of Maharashtra Housing and Development Authority (MHADA), managing director of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and MD of CIDCO will be members of the SPV.

The 700 kilometer Samruddhi corridor will pass through 392 villages across the 11 district. “The MMRDA has acquired 980-hectare land from the farmers through direct purchase. Cabinet approved selection of Mumbai International Airports Ltd (MIPL) for development of greenfield Navi Mumbai International Airport on Public Private Purpose (PPP) basis. The airport will be develop on 1160 hectare and expected to be operational by the end of 2019.